Surrey Amends Bylaws To Give Taxi And Ride Hailing Companies An Equal Playing Field

Surrey Council also approved the Inter-Municipal Business License (IMBL) for ride-hailing at Monday night’s Regular Council meeting.

SURREY – Surrey Council approved several amendments to modernize the City’s Vehicle for Hire and Business Licence Bylaws with the aim of establishing fair competition in Surrey between ride-hailing vehicles and the taxi industry.

Council also approved the Inter-Municipal Business License (IMBL) for ride-hailing at Monday night’s Regular Council meeting.

“I am pleased that Council approved the amendments to our City bylaws to support a level playing field between taxis and ride-hailing vehicles,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “We are doing what we can within the City’s jurisdiction to create equitable competition between taxis and ride-hailing companies. I will continue to advocate that the Province and the Passenger Transportation Board do their part in supporting a fair competitive market for those employed in these industries.”

City Council endorsed the following improvements to City bylaws to ensure that all passenger directed vehicles, including taxicabs, reflect the same regulatory environment as provided in the IMBL to the extent possible under the City’s jurisdiction: