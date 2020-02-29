Toys From Tiger!

During the week of December 9th, the Tiger Jeet Singh Foundation (TJSF) combined forces with Halton Police and Peel Police with the goal of assisting more families and children during the holiday season than ever before. As a result of this joint effort close to $800,000 in donations and sponsorships was raised and donated back to the community. In addition, $30,000 was donated to various elementary schools in support of mental health, literacy, inclusive classrooms, art workshops, class room technology and breakfast programs.