Let’s Go Seniors And Enjoy Ourselves Before It is Too Late

By Zile Singh

I am writing this column for all, but particularly for the attention of my colleagues who are at the later stage of their life. It is for people who, after putting in decades of government or private service are leading their superannuated life. The majority of the people in this category find themselves staggering with health, financial and relationship problems. In these circumstances, we need, not only the help of our children, relatives and friends, but we need the rich deposit of inspiration left by the preceding generations to give a meaningful and alternative perspective to our lives. It is almost certain that there would not have been a time for them than this passing phase when the tried and tested philosophies of the past are more seriously and urgently needed.

There is a need for the seniors to lead a calm, comfortable and joyful life. Not much, but very little is required to be joyful. In terms of meditation, “It is all within yourself, in your way of thinking. Joy is everywhere around you and about you.” Do not identify yourself with your name, profession, designation, race, religion, country or caste. You are beyond all this. You are eternity. Sometimes the best thing you can do is not think, not wonder, not imagine, and not obsess. Just breathe and have faith that everything will work for the best.

The above-quoted theme of this column has been taken from a beautiful garden in Beijing. The garden was enclosed by a high wall, and on one side surrounded by red and white flowers. On a brass plate, these words were written in Chinese characters, “Enjoy Yourself – It Is Later Than You Think”. The message for the seniors is “stop living for others; start living for yourself”. Throughout life, you have been busy living for family and society. You loved your wife, children and relatives. To some extent, that love is not required by the same individuals who needed it from you for their own benefit. A pearl of wisdom is that before love was manifested, hate was already in vogue. It is nothing new that the world is full of hate. Men are destroying one another. Some of us even hate our names! Some people hate their status, profession, caste and colour. More evidently, “Man is Against Himself.” Here, the formula to enjoy is ‘stop hating’. Start contemplation instead of comparison and competition. Do not compare your old age to your High School or College days. “High school was easy. It was like riding a bike. Except that the bike was on fire and the ground was on fire and everything was on fire because it was hell.”

Some of us will agree that the scriptures have done a lot of harm to the individual than to benefit him. Every scripture has put the man in the category of a ‘sinner’. From the very childhood, a sense of guilt has been ingrained in the mind that you are a born sinner. Until you wipe out all your sins, you will continue to take birth after birth. Your mukti or nirvana is possible only when you have done away with all the sins from your account. What a stupidity! This demon of ‘sin’ is not leaving you even when all your near and dear and your physical and mental faculties are abandoning you with their bag and baggage. There is nothing like sin. You can make some mistake or an error. You can correct the mistake, you can correct an error. It is simple. So, “throw away the sense of sin and guilt.’ A sense of sin is suicidal. Say good-bye to the sos (sense of sin) and enjoy. In your circumstances, whatever you have achieved, none would have.

Drunkenness is as old as Noah. But drunkenness is not alcohol addiction. We have seen instances when a person becomes drunk, but he is not an addict. On the other hand an addict, most of the time is not ‘drunk’ in the popular sense. He is partially intoxicated all the time. There is much to indicate that alcohol in moderation as social drink has a useful function to perform and may be a source of increased happiness. A good drink makes the old young. Beware!, not a hard drink but a glass of wine, preferably Red, is old man’s milk.

Hobby: “An idle man is a wretched man.” At this age, it is not necessary that one has to go to plough the fields, work in a lumber factory or go to the office to dispose of files 40 hours a week. Planting and pruning, a brisk walk, simple Yoga, playing golf or cards with friends, helping wife in the kitchen or volunteering for some social charity are some of the work one can enjoy. Otherwise, a man without a hobby in old golden days is a dead man before the death knocks at the door.

Finally, rest satisfied with what you have. Epicurus, the Philosopher said, “If thou wilt make a man happy, add not unto his riches but take away from his desires.” Contentment is enjoyment. Natural relaxation and easiness lead to enjoyment.

Zile Singh is much respected Link Columnist, writer, a Vipassana Meditator and has a Post-Graduate Diploma in Human Rights. He can be reached at zsnirwal@yahoo.ca