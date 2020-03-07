South Asian Human Rights Activists Condemn Delhi Violence And Call On Canadian Govt To Speak Out Against It

SURREY – The British Columbia based Global Peace Society and other human rights activist organizations gathered in front of the Surrey City Hall on Saturday, February 29 at 3:00 PM to stand in solidarity and condemn the violence in Delhi India as a part of global action.

The violence began on Feb. 23 and lasted for several days, leaving at least 46 people dead in Delhi. The majority of the dead were Muslims and it was the worst religious violence in India in years. Though some Hindus too were killed in the riots, it quickly emerged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Delhi police force his government oversees, had tacitly supported the mobs, who chanted Hindu nationalist slogans as they burned buildings and beat Muslims while police reportedly looked on.

Surrey MP Ken Hardie – Member of Parliament, Fleetwood – Port Kellis joined the solidarity stand which was coordinated by the team of Global Peace Society volunteers, and with the support of multiple organizations on short notice.

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum, and other councilors sent the messages of support for the victims and one councillor in Surrey has agreed to make the motion in the upcoming Council meeting when Global Peace Society representatives reached out to them for support.

This event took place as a part of the global action by the global activists throughout the world to condemn the violence against Delhi victims said Mahwish Yousaf, representative of Global Peace Society.

The leadership team of Global Peace Society including Yadvinder, Ifraz, Areeb, Brahmjot, Prabhjot, Mustafa, Zamir, Andy, Anas, Nirshid, Ashwin, Lakhbir, Aiyanas, Mugil, Imtiaz, Gurpreet, Mahwish and partner organizations organized four solidarity stands within three months in British Columbia Canada due to the ongoing riots and killings since December 2019.

The Global Peace Society is a Vancouver based activist organization dedicated to promoting peace, tolerance, justice, and unity as universal values. It opposes human rights violations across the globe, calls for respect for diversity, promotes integration of different cultural communities, and condemns all forms of discrimination