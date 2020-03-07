Guide-Book Spirit Of Reconciliation Launched

By Acharya S.P.Dwivedi

A guide-book called Spirit of Reconciliation has been created by the nine community faith leaders under the joint project of the Canadian Race Relation Foundation and Vancouver School of Theology. It was funded by the Department of Canadian Heritage. The function was held on February 24,2020 at Chapel of Epiphany in UBC, Vancouver.

Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada defines reconciliation as establishing and maintaining good relations between Indigenous peoples and newcomers to Canada. The First Nation’s peoples have been trying to establish not only their own cultural, spiritual and social identity but a proper and just relation with remaining Canadians also. They faced terrible challenges of race discrimination but now they want recognition, respect and equal treatment like others.

Generally, people carry the stereotype of beliefsabout other culture, faith and race. We can get rid of this kind of mindless belief by reading, understanding and talking more to the peoples of First Nation. Governments cannot do everything; but it is the moral responsibility of everyone of us to learn more about their diverse and integrated traditions and customs.No doubt, we can walk together to explore their spiritualty, environment concerns, myths, and creativity.

All the contributing writers of this book aimed at understanding, learning and promoting reconciliation in Canada. This book covers the views of writers Rennie Nahanee (Catholic), Hindu Dharma (Acharya Dwivedi, Arun Chatterjee,NandaGopala Dasa), Melanie Delva (Anglican), SusanMc Pherson -Derendy (United Church), Ilona Shulman Spaar (Jewish),Sukhvinder Kaur Vinning (Sikh), Bahai, Po Lam Buddhist Community and Syed Nasir Zaidi (Islamic). All writers spoke reflected their views and experiences briefly based upon their faiths.

Melaney Gleeson-Lyall of Musqueam Nation welcomed the guests followed by the address by Rev. Dr. Richard Topping, Principal, VST.Taizeand Hebrew Chant, Nisga’aand Grass Dance Song created the spiritual vibrations thatwas appreciated by the guests. Dr Lilian Ma,CRRF and Rabbi Dr. Laura Duhan Kaplan, VST promoted the book and project.