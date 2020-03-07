College Students Get Spiritual Lesson During Visit Gurdwara Nanak Niwas

RICHMOND – Richmond’s Number Five Road, aka Highway to Heaven, has become a very popular place for students and other visitors from all over to learn about various religions. On Wednesday, February 26, more than twenty students and their teachers from Rhodes Wellness College in Vancouver visited Gurdwara Nanak Niwas to learn about Sikhism and the Indo-Canadian community. On behalf of the Gurdwara management, they were welcomed by President Balbir Jawanda and Secretary Balwant Sanghera. According to one of the school officials, Teacher Assistant Franco Cado, this college focuses on holistic approach to health. As such, the students study physical, spiritual, emotional, mental and spiritual wellness. Cado stated that the college is also deeply influenced by the principle of unconditional acceptance. As such, it is paramount for their students and teachers to learn about other belief systems and way of living. Cado went on to state that these students are currently completing the spiritual portion of their curriculumand exploring other spiritual paths and cultures. In this context, the visit to Richmond’s Highway to Heaven, including Gurdwara Nanak Niwas, was the perfect choice.

On behalf the management committee of the Gurdwara, after a formal welcome Balwant Sanghera made a brief presentation to the guests about some of the salient features of Sikhism. He emphasized that the three basic principles of Sikhism as laid down by Guru Nanak Dev ji, the founder of the Sikh faith, are an excellent guide for a peaceful and contented life. These are: 1. Make an honest living, 2.Be generous and help others as much as you can and 3.Meditate in the name of God Almighty. Sanghera then went over the historical and spiritual aspects of Sikhism as preached by the ten Gurus. He then talked briefly about the excellent co-operation between people of various diverse faith groups along this small stretch of Number Five Road in Richmond. Giani Amrik Singh Joined Sanghera in answering very thoughtful questions from the students. Before leaving the Gurdwara, the students, their teachers and support staff enjoyed a very delicious vegetarian lunch prepared by some very dedicated volunteers.

The group profusely thanked the Gurdwara management for its generosity, warm welcome and the Langar. Some of them remarked that they have gained a very valuable experience as a result of this visit and are very grateful for a wonderful experience. Initiatives like this are bound to go a long way in promoting much needed intercultural and inter religious harmony.

Balwant Sanghera -India Cultural centre of Canada Gurdwara Nanak Niwas.Richmond, BC