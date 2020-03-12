Surrey’s Vaisakhi Day Parade Canceled Due To Coronavirus Fears

SURREY – Coronavirus fears has killed the largest gathering of Sikhs for the annual Surrey Vaisakhi Day Parade.

Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar, organizers of the annual Surrey Vaisakhi Khalsa Parade scheduled for April 25th in Surrey, have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 event until further notice or a significant change in the transmission of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

The organizers of the day-long celebration, the largest Vaisakhi Parade in the world, that draws in excess of 500,000 guests across cultures and religions, have been closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19 in our region.

Thursday’s decision follows days of extensive consultation with health officials, regionally and provincially, including the Fraser Health Authority, the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC), the BC Provincial Ministry of Health, and discussions with organizers of other Vaisakhi celebrations around the region. The executive of the Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar made the determination that the best and safest way to proceed under the circumstances, is to cancel the 2020 event.

Event organizers thanked the community for their overwhelming support in making this decision, and stated that today, as always, the health and safety of the public is the highest priority and consideration for the organization.

The annual Vaisakhi Khalsa Day Parade in Surrey, British Columbia attracts over 500,000 people annually in a celebration of one of the most significant days in the Sikh calendar, the creation of the Khalsa in 1699.

The Sikh community event attracts people of many different cultures and communities who come together in this communal gathering of understanding, sharing, and goodwill.