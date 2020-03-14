Award For City Of Surrey!

The Canadian Award for Financial Reporting, which recognizes excellence in governmental accounting and financial reporting has been given to the City of Surrey. The award, which recognized the annual financial report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, was presented to Kam Grewal, General Manager, Finance at last night’s Regular City Council meeting. “The City of Surrey has had a long track record for setting high standards for transparency and accountability in financial reporting,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “On behalf of Council, I want to congratulate the staff of the Finance Department for this notable achievement. As Surrey continues to grow and expand, the City is committed to its established practice of openness and excellence in financial reporting.” The Canadian Award for Financial Reporting is awarded by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA). The GFOA’s Canadian Review Committee judges annual financial reports on several criteria which include, demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure,” clearly communicating the municipality’s financial story and encouraging the public to access and read the report.