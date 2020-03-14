Diversity Is Canada’s Biggest Strength And We Should All Promote It

By Balwant Sanghera

Diversity is considered to be one of Canada’s greatest strengths. This diversity is very prominent in places like Richmond. In this context, Richmond’s Highway to Heaven is an excellent example of people of different faiths and cultures working to-gether in promoting inter-faith and inter-cultural harmony in the community. This is something unique to Richmond. People and places of worship of different religious denominations along this small stretch of #5 Road are proud to celebrate this community’s religious and cultural diversity. It is a great way of contributing to the promotion of peace, understanding and harmony.

On its part, India Cultural Centre of Canada Gurdwara Nanak Niwas, as one of the first places of worship to be built on # 5 Road, has been an active participant in this process. Nearly, every day, a large number of students, intellectuals and devotees visit this place of worship. A lot of them belonging to different religious denominations come here to learn about Sikhism. They come from all across Canada and abroad. In addition to that, the Gurdwara hosts a number of other programs and activities. For example, on February 24, the Gurdwara hosted a seminar on Wills and Estates in co-operation with Richmond Multicultural Community Services (RMCS).

Certified Executor Advisor (CEA) Rex Wong, a paralegal, did an excellent job in covering all of the angles relating to wills and estates. He emphasized that it is important for each one of us to have a will in place. Wong stated that having a will is one of the most important things a person can dofor himself/herselfand their family. Not only can a will legally protect your spouse, children and assets, it can also spell out exactly how you would like things handled after you have passed on. Theattendees,most of them active seniors, thoroughly enjoyed the presentation and thanked organizer Nina Suri of RMCS and Wong for this opportunity. Then again on the following Monday, March 1, this group enjoyed a presentation by Harpreet Kaur Jaswal, Co-ordinator,Public Resilience Community Safety Division, City of Richmond.

Harpreet dealt with the issue of emergency preparedness in case of earthquakes or other natural disasters. Her topics included: Hazards to Prepare For, City of Richmond’s Approach to Emergency Management, Factors that Could Potentially Delay the City’s Response, How to Prepare Your Family and Loved Ones, What To Do After The Emergency. She dealt with each topic in detail and answered the attendees’ questions thoughtfully. Not only that, she handed out a kit as a guide to prepare for any emergency. Harpreet’s presentation was very well received. At the conclusion, every one thanked her and the two volunteers who had accompanied her. Seminars/ workshops like these go a long way in getting our citizens involved in matters that mean the most to them. Both of these seminars were appreciated by the participants.India Cultural Centre of Canada Gurdwara Nanak Niwas and RMCS are pleased to work to-gether in bringing such programs to the community.

Balwant Sanghera is a retired School Psychologist, Community Activist and a member of the Gurdwara Nanak Niwas Management Committee.