Three Visiting Australia From Punjab Killed In Road Mishap In Australia

SYDNEY – A 16-year-old boy, his uncle and aunt, all of Samana, were killed in a road accident in Australia on Monday. The boy’s mother, who sustained severe injuries, is admitted to a hospital in Melbourne. Her condition is stated to be critical.

Ishpreet Singh, a student of Class XI at a private school in Samana, and his mother Gurmeet Kaur were visiting Australia where his uncle Swaranjit Singh (34) and Amandeep Kaur (32) are based.

Family members here said the four had gone to a hill station in Melbourne. Three of them were killed after a tree fell on their vehicle, while they were returning home.

They said Swaranjit, a truck driver, had shifted to Melbourne over 13 years ago. His four-year-old son Sehaj, who was injured in the accident, was also admitted to the hospital.

Balkar Singh, a cousin of Ishpreet’s father, said, “Gurmeet Kaur and her son Ishpreet Singh had left India on February 16. On March 8, they had gone to visit a hill station when the accident took place. Ishpreet was studying in a school here and wanted to shift to Melbourne after Class XII. We have requested the Union Government to help the family in bringing the bodies back home at the earliest.”