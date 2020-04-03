CORONAVIRUS BRIEFS

Help For Stuck Students

The Indian Embassy in Kazakhstan on Wednesday appointed a nodal officer to assist around 300 Indian students stranded at the Almaty airport for the past 2-3 days without food and medical aid due to coronavirus pandemic. This came hours after the Delhi High Court asked the authorities to expeditiously provide the students basic amenities and assistance with regard to food, medical care, lodging and transportation.

Prince Charles Tests Positive For COVID-19

Britain’s Prince Charles, 71, has tested positive for Covid-19 after he displayed ‘mild symptoms’ and is now self-isolating, his office said on Wednesday. The heir to British throne is self-isolating in Scotland with wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who has tested negative. “He remains in good health and has been working from home,” it said.

Spain over Takes China In Virus Deaths

Spain’s Covid-19 death toll overtook that of China on Wednesday, rising to 3,434 after 738 persons died over the past 24 hours, the government said. Across the world, only Italy now has a higher death toll than that of Spain. In China, where the virus emerged late last year, 3,281 people have died.