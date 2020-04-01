NRI Booked For Violating Directions To Stay In Quarantine

SANGRUR – The police have booked an NRI from New Zealand for marrying on Sunday as he allegedly did not complete the quarantine period of 14 days. He had reached India on March 10.

The NRI, a native of the district’s Bimbri village, is absconding.

Ramandeep Singh, SHO, Bhawanigarh police station, said: “We had asked the NRI to stay in quarantine for 14 days as per the directions of the state government. We had asked him to get married at his house in Bimbri village after he expressed unwillingness to change the date of his wedding.”

The Station House Officer (SHO) said that on Saturday evening, the police had tried to convince his family to postpone the wedding.

“But on Saturday night, he and his relatives went to Fazilika to solemnise his marriage in violation of government directions,” the SHO said.