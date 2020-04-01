NRIs In India Being Singled Out For Abuse Regarding COVID-19 Spread In India

CHANDIGARH – Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), who normally become centre of attraction, have come in the eye of storm in the wake of coronavirus (Covid19) scare across the country.

Residents claimed that they have been maintaining distance from their NRI friends and relatives, especially the ones who have come back in February and March.

Sandhya Maudgil, an NRI from Norway, said she was disappointed as she had to reschedule her programs keeping in mind apprehensions of her friends and relatives.

“I arrived in India a month ago. I cannot complete all my assignments due to Covid-19 scare,” said Maudgil.

“I am trying to follow advisory of the government and of authorities in Norway,” added she said.

NRIs Darshan Singh Dhaliwal and his wife Harpal Kaur Dhaliwal also find themselves in a tight situation. “We can understand the gravity of situation. As social distancing has been advised, we have asked our friends and relatives not to visit us or invite us to their homes,” said Darshan. The duo said they have confined themselves to their parental house only.

Pardeep Sethi, a social activist admitted that he has been avoiding to meeting his NRI friends. “Not just NRI friends, I have stopped socialising with relatives and friends who have no travel history,” said Sethi.