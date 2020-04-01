Surrey Sikh Gurdwara Offers Free Delivery Of Groceries And Meals To Those In need

Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib in Surrey will also be offering drive-through langar, or drive through meal service for those in need. The langar will be held from 7 am to 10 pm every day, since dining at the temples has been banned.

SURREY – The Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib in Surrey is offering to send volunteers to deliver groceries to seniors and people with disabilities.

The temple will also be offering drive-through langar, or drive through meal service for those in need. The langar will be held from 7 am to 10 pm every day, since dining at the temples has been banned, reported News 1130.

During the pandemic Sikh temples across the Lower Mainland are stepping in to offer help to those in need.

In Sikhism, langar refers to free meals offered to all visitors at the temple’s communal kitchen.

Volunteers or anyone wanting to donate food are asked to contact the temple.