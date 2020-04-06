SOCIAL DISTANCING: Brampton Looks To Issue Big Fine To Homeowner Of Backyard Party

“The first night of these new fines, bylaw with the assistance of Peel police, laid their first fine and it’s not going to be the minimum .. . it’s going to go straight to court and will be up to a judge to decide. (The fine) could be up to $100,000,” said Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown.

BRAMPTON – The Indo-Canadian dominated Brampton is coming down hard on people who are not self isolating and breaking the city’s strict ban on large gatherings.

The City of Brampton issued its first ticket under its new physical distancing bylaw after a resident called 311 to report a backyard party in their neighbourhood. The perpetrators are Indo-Canadian, according to our sources.

The call came on the same day that the city announced steep fines to those not practising physical distancing in Brampton, as well as asking residents to report violators.

Mayor Patrick Brown announced the new bylaw and fines, ranging between $500 and $100,000 as part of the city’s plan to combat community spread of COVID-19, during a telephone news conference Tuesday, reported Brampton Guardian newspaper.

“(Tuesday) night, a call came into 311 about a backyard party of 20 people who showed complete disregard for the physical distancing requirements of public health,” said Brown during a separate media conference call Wednesday.

“The first night of these new fines, bylaw with the assistance of Peel police, laid their first fine and it’s not going to be the minimum .. . it’s going to go straight to court and will be up to a judge to decide. (The fine) could be up to $100,000,” he added.

Residents can also call 311 to report a violation of the new physical distancing bylaw.

“If residents wish to report a non-compliant business, the use of City-owned facilities that are closed (other than essential services) or gatherings of more than five people, they are asked to call 311. A bylaw enforcement officer and/or security personnel will investigate the complaint to ensure compliance and may lay charges when appropriate,” said the city in a release.

People can also contact Peel Public Health at 905-799-7700 to report non-compliant bars or restaurants, which must remain closed outside of takeout or delivery services.