Health Dept Now Says Over 55K NRIs Arrived In Punjab
Officials told to quarantine all those who came after Jan 30.
PATIALA – After initially stating the number of passengers who arrived in the state in the last about two months at one lakh, the Health Department has now found that the actual number of such persons is 55,669.
The department has raised concern as many are violating the quarantine guidelines. Amid fear of Covid spread in the state, fresh directions have been issued to all divisional, deputy and police commissioners to trace and quarantine all passengers who arrived in the state after January 30.
As per the orders by Additional Chief Secretary Satish Chandra, DCs have been told to divide the districts into sectors and appoint officers for systematic tracing of passengers. “The persons under quarantine are to be observed regularly by the surveillance team and if any one of them is found to have Covid symptoms, he/she be tested immediately,” it says.
Last week, in a letter to Centre, Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu had written that Punjab had the maximum number of NRIs in the country and about 90,000 of them had landed in the state this month.
Jalandhar sees maximum arrivals
Jalandhar 13,723
Amritsar 9,950
Ludhiana 9,281
Hoshiarpur 6,211
Kapurthala 1,990
Gurdaspur 1,813
Patiala 1,827
SBS Nagar 1,605
Moga 1,342
SAS Nagar 1,123
Tarn Taran 1,071
Comments are closed