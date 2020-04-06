April Is Sikh Heritage Month!

Prime Minister used his daily COVID-19 update to thank Canadian Sikhs for their contribution to the Virus fight by providing free food and other essential services to Canadians. He also took the opportunity to wish all Canadians Happy Sikh Heritage Month, which kicked off on Wednesday, April 1.

Surrey-Newton MP’s Private Member’s Bill C-376 to designate April as Sikh Heritage Month also passed in the House and Senate and received Royal Assent into law.

“Today we celebrate the contributions that the Sikh community have made to Canada, from the early pioneers working in the fields, lumber mills, and railroads, to today’s community members who have excelled in every field, profession and discipline as Canadians contributing to the greater good,” Dhaliwal said.

“Today, and for the entire month, we honour these contributions.”