Tearful Goodbye To Sikhs Killed in Kabul Attack

LUDHIANA – Two Ludhiana-based Sikhs, namely Shankar Singh of Chhawni Mohalla and Jiwan Singh of Nanak Nagar, who were among the 23 killed in the deadly gurdwara attack in Kabul, were today cremated in Daresi.

Manjit, brother-in-law of deceased Shankar Singh, said the latter had gone to Kabul about eight years back where he was doing garment business. He used to visit the gurdwara almost daily to perform sewa.

The kin of Jiwan Singh said he had told them that he would be returning to Ludhiana on Baisakhi but unfortunately, the tragedy happened and everything finished.

The kin of both deceased said the two were permanent residents of Afghanistan and they had learnt the native language.