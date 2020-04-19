Massive Surrey Fire In Guts Down House Under Construction

SURREY – Massive house fire in Surrey on Sunday affected at least two neighbouring houses in the 7900 block of 126.

Surrey RCMP said the house fire has spread to two adjacent homes.

On April 12, at about 1130 hours Police responded to report of a house fire in the 7900 block of 126A Street, Surrey, which caused the evacuation of two adjacent homes. No one is hurt and all the occupants are safe.

However 80th Avenue will remain closed between 125th street and 128th street for undetermined amount of time. The home that caught fire was under construction and was unoccupied at the time. The immediate 2 neighbouring houses affected by fire will remain evacuated for the time being.

Once all the fire is extinguished, Surrey RCMP investigators will work with Surrey Fire Department to determine a cause for the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or , if you wish to make an anonymous report, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca quoting file number 2020-54501.