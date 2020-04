A Montreal Gurdwara Guru Nanak Darbar management and volunteers served Tiffin box warm meal and one kit of necessary groceries to all needy citizens. They make vegetarian food in the kitchen of their temple and serve at the premise in the drive-thru mode during these hard times of the COVID-19. Presently the managers are processing 500-600 + such warm meals are sent to down town Vile de Montréal on demand.