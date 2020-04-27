New Jersey Governor Praises Sikh Spirit, Says Sikhism Embodies ideals of Service, equality, Dignity

NE W YORK – Sikhism embodies the ideals of service, equality, dignity and these values are especially important as the world faces the COVID19 pandemic, New Jersey Governor said in his message to the Sikh community on the occasion of Baisakhi.

Baisakhi, which was celebrated on April 13, commemorates the creation of the Khalsa, a collective body of Sikhs.

“Happy #Vaisakhi to the Sikh community! Sikhism embodies the ideals of service, equality, and dignity—values that are especially important today. With one of the largest concentrations of Sikhs in the nation, there’s no better place to recognise this holiday than the Garden State,” Phil Murphy tweeted on Monday.

New Jersey is home to about 100,000 Sikh Americans, one of the largest populations in the country.

New Jersey is the second most impacted state in the US, after New York, from the coronavirus pandemic. The state has 64,584 confirmed COVID19 cases and more than 2440 people have died so far.