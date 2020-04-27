Unable To Return To UK, NRI Ends Life

JALANDHAR – With the entire world in lockdown, NRIs stuck in the state are uncertain about their return. The restrictions have also dashed the foreign dream of many youths.

Failing to return to England, an NRI residing at Kaki village committed suicide today. Deceased Amarjit Singh (72) had come here in February and was to return within a couple of weeks. He, however, got stuck here with his wife.

Investigation in charge Germanjit Singh said the suicide was reported at 5.30 am when Amarjit’s wife found him hanging from a ceiling fan.

His wife told the police that Amarjit wanted to go back and was in depression.

Youths, wanting to go to foreign land for better prospects, too are disheartened.

A 27-year-old girl from Anand Nagar in Jalandhar hanged herself on April 18. Her family members said she was upset after her foreign plans got shattered. Deceased Jasdeep Kaur committed suicide around 1.30 pm when she was alone in her room, stated investigation officer ASI Kulwinder Singh.

The deceased’s elder brother, Bhupinder Singh, said, “She was happy after clearing IELTS. She was to get married in the US. But after cancellation of her visa application, she lost all hope and took the extreme step.”