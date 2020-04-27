Tulips For Heroes!

The Netherlands Consulate, Dutch Liberation 2020 Canadian Society, and Van Noort Bulb donated 26,000 tulips (5,000 bouquets) Wednesday to front line staff at hospitals within the Fraser Health Authority and care homes in Vancouver, including the Surrey Memorial Hospital, in lieu of their planned celebrations for the 75th anniversary of the Liberation of the Netherlands by Canadians. “It is amazing and touching to see the willingness and eagerness of volunteers and companies to do well in these times. We believe that tulips are the perfect way to express our gratitude to all health care staff,” said Rene Borghouts, Deputy Consul General, Consulate General of the Netherlands.

Photo taken at Surrey Memorial Hospital on April 22, 2020.