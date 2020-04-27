VIRTUAL RAMADAN: Canadian Muslims Inviting All Canadians To Participate In Ramadan

Set to take place on the third day of Ramadan – Monday, April 27 @ 6:00 PM on that day, Canadians across the country will be invited to meet virtually and participate in the Ramadan festivities.

SURREY – Following Virtual Vaisakhi and in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at BC & Yukon has launched a unique national campaign to allow Canadians an opportunity to experience Ramadan while still conforming to the social distancing guidelinescset by health authorities. The *Virtual Ramadan *campaign will featurecCanada’s largest “virtual iftar dinner”.

This national campaign gives Canadians a chance to learn about Ramadan and participate with their fellow Muslim friends and neighbours. Canadians can also experience how to start, keep and break a fast – all from the comfort of their homes – through a fun *Virtual Ramadan Challenge. *Canadians can join the lecture of Imam Umair Khan and have a chance to ask him any questions. Kindly click the link below to log on.

*When*: Monday Apr 27, 2020 6pm – 8pm Pacific Time

*Joining info*: Join Hangouts Meetmeet.google.com/vmy-sdqh-uqcJoin by

phone+1 778-724-6365 (PIN: 995030731)

*About the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at*

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at is a dynamic, fast-growing international Muslim community. Founded in 1889, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community spans over 200 countries with membership exceeding tens of millions. The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at is the only Islamic organization to believe that the long-awaited messiah has come in the person of Mirza Ghulam Ahmad (1835-1908) of Qadian, India. The Community believes that God sent Ahmad, like Jesus, to end religious wars, condemn bloodshed and reinstitute morality, justice and peace.