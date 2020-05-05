Police Arrest Suspect Accused Of Killing A Surrey Indo-Canadian Man

IHIT investigators along with Surrey RCMP officers and members of the Lower Mainland District’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) arrested 26-year-old Robert Tomljenovic for the murder of Pritpal Singh.

SURREY – Police are now calling the killing of an Indo-Canadian man in Surrey random rather than targeted after arresting the man suspected of robbery and murder.

On April 7 at 12:43 a.m., 21-year-old Pritpal Singh was found fatally shot on the front lawn of a residence in the 8800-block of 138A Street in Surrey, B.C. IHIT was called in to take over the case and investigators were able to quickly identify a suspect.

On April 13, IHIT investigators along with Surrey RCMP officers and members of the Lower Mainland District’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) arrested 26-year-old Robert Tomljenovic for the murder of Pritpal Singh.

On April 14, Tomljenovic was charged with second degree murder and robbery with a firearm by the BC Prosecution Service. He will make his next court appearance on April 17, 2020.

At the very onset of the investigation, available information at the time suggested that the shooting was a targeted incident. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that Tomljenovic and Singh did not know each other and investigators now believe this was a random incident.

“IHIT investigators and our partners from the Surrey RCMP worked relentlessly around the clock since day one to advance the investigation of Pritpal’s murder,” says Sergeant Frank Jang of IHIT. “It is incredibly satisfying to witness the sacrifices and good old-fashioned police work on the part of our investigators culminating in charge approval. The work is not yet done, however, as our file coordination team will be busy compiling final disclosure packages for court.”

Police said no further information will be released as the matter is now before the court.