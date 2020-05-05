Support For PM Trudeau Amidst COVID-19 Crisis, Says New Poll

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s handling of COVID-19 crisis lifts his approval to highest level since 2017. While election call is highly unlikely in near future, Liberals lead CPC by 3 points among decided voters. The latest study from pollster Angus Reid Institute finds 54 per cent of Canadians now endorse him, a 21-point increase since the end of February.

OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has hit the note on support for his handling of the COVID-19 crisis in Canada.

Trudeau has been no stranger to a sustained profile on the national stage due to being country’s CEO for more than four years. But more than one month into an unprecedented national shutdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Prime Minister’s front-and-centre presence at daily briefings has caused his approval ratings to do something they have not done in nearly two years: crack the majority mark.

While the Institute acknowledges the chance of a snap election call to replace this minority government anytime soon is almost-nil – it is worth noting that Trudeau’s recent surge in popularity does not necessarily translate into a significant advantage for the fortunes of the Liberal Party among would-be voters.

The governing party is now in a statistical tie, holding a slight advantage over the opposition Conservative Party (29% to 27%). A considerable group of Canadians say they are not sure who they would support if an election were held (16%). Looking only at decided voters, the Liberals lead by three points: 36 per cent to 33 per cent over the CPC.

More Key Findings:

89 per cent of past Liberal voters approve of the Prime Minister, joined by 74 per cent of those who voted for the NDP. Just one-in-five past CPC voters and 28 per cent of Bloc Quebecois voters approve of Trudeau

Majority approval for Trudeau is noted among all age groups, something that last happened in March of 2017