MOTHER’S DAY: Mothers Are Worth Celebrating Because They Create Miracles

By Dr. J. Das

The world cannot exist without mothers, and God, in his wisdom, created mothers. There are mothers not only among humans but also among lower animals. Who are we to question motherhood, because it is the law of nature. Motherhood is important for us to be born, and to be nurtured, as it is the law of God. Only through motherhood can there be life.

Motherhood is not really very easy, and it may be safe to say that motherhood is one of the hardest occupations on earth. We do not think about it, but it is a fact. I once read in the Scientific American Journal discussing the increasing age of the population. One of the reasons was that more mothers now survive childbirths. It was hazardous for motherhood that although, with great love in their hearts, they wanted children, many mothers died in pregnancy and childbirth.

In pregnancy, there is an illness called “toxemia of pregnancy” in which the mother and baby could die. The mother develops high blood pressure, kidney disease, strokes, seizures, and often will die, without proper treatment. The baby can die before delivery. That is why mothers have to go for monthly check-ups to detect and treat this condition. These problems could not be handled several years ago, and mothers died before, during or after delivery. Before cesarean section came into practice, some mothers died if the baby was breech (coming foot first) as the head could not be delivered. The baby was then destroyed in order to save the mother.

Sometimes mothers would hemorrhage to death, as there were no blood transfusions. Mothers still die in childbirth especially in the underdeveloped countries. As you can see, motherhood is not easy. I have cared for maternity patients and their babies for over 35 years, and have personal experience in this matter. Carrying a baby nine months with a big stomach, sometimes vomiting for three months, having pains and cramps, and sleepless nights to care for a baby, are not easy tasks. Some mothers don’t get enough sleep and are exhausted. Post partum depression also occurs in some mothers.

Although motherhood is the law of nature, mothers are also human. They have feelings. They hurt. They have a need for love, compassion and understanding, just like everyone else. There is a very famous saying, “A woman’s work is never done.” In our modern, materialistic society, many mothers work outside the home, then do housework, and care for children. As children grow up, do they ever think about any of the hardships of motherhood? No, because they were too little to remember. Some become selfish, demanding, hateful, and troublesome. They give mothers a hard time. They forget one simple fact, that if it were not for their mothers, they would not be here.

On the other hand, some mothers are bad too, but we have to remember that they also had their negative life experiences. They may have had a very rough life and they have suffered. They have become bitter, angry, or psychologically disturbed. Yet, it is good to have respect for motherhood because it is ordained by God. There are careless, alcoholic, smoking and drug addicted mothers, and mothers who beat, abuse or abandon their children. But as we mature, we should try to understand that mothers have these problems, and we must try to understand, and not hate mothers for it.

Through maturity, we can still respect and be courteous to mothers, out of understanding and love. You have to respect the mother who produced you. It’s not going to diminish you; it’s going to increase your nobility. Let us make our mothers happy on Mother’s Day and always.

Dr. J. Das is a Surrey-based writer and spiritualist.