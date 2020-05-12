Hindu Man Jailed In UK For Offensive Graffiti Around Town Of Leicester

Amit Divecha pleads guilty to eight counts of racially/religiously aggravated criminal damage.

LONDON – A Hindu man has been sentenced to 52 weeks of imprisonment after pleading guilty to writing offensive graffiti at a number of locations across Leicester in central England, some of which was deemed to be racially or religiously aggravated.

Amit Divecha admitted to being responsible for the graffiti, written using a black marker pen, which was found outside a Hindu temple, the Boer War Memorial in Town Hall Square as well as on the walls outside various businesses and premises in the city centre of Leicester.

The 41-year-old was identified after a CCTV footage was analysed by Leicestershire Police.

“The damage caused in the city centre was extremely offensive and a full investigation was undertaken to quickly bring the person responsible to justice,” said Leicestershire Police Constable Sam Burton.

“Thankfully, Divecha was identified and arrested quickly before he could cause further offence to others. The street cleaning and care team at Leicester City Council also ensured the damage was cleared away quickly,” Burton added.

Divecha pleaded guilty to eight counts of racially/religiously aggravated criminal damage and 12 counts of criminal damage when he appeared at Leicester Magistrates Court last Thursday. He also admitted one count of possession of illegal Class A drugs and one count of possession of Class B drugs.

“We will not tolerate any form of hate against our communities and will investigate any such incidents thoroughly. I am grateful to all of those who supported this investigation during such uncertain times,” Constable Burton added.

All offences were committed during the month of April, when the UK was under strict lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.