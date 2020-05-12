Indian Man Kills Pregnant Wife In Murder-Suicide In New Jersey

NEW YORK – A 35-year-old Indian woman, who was five months’ pregnant, was found murdered in her apartment and her husband was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide. The husband Man Mohan Mall’s body was found in the Hudson River.

Garima Kothari, a chef, was found unresponsive with trauma to her upper body on April 26 by Jersey City police officers, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Following an autopsy by the Regional Medical Examiner, Kothari’s death was ruled homicide. She suffered multiple injuries in her upper body.

Kothari’s husband Man Mohan Mall (37) was found dead in the Hudson River in Jersey City. According to a report in the Daily Voice, Kothari was a talented chef and Mall was an alumnus of the India Institute of Technology (IIT).