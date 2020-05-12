PM Justin Trudeau And India’s Narendra Modi Discuss Pandemic Strategy And Mass Shooting

OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, to discuss the latest developments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a message on Trudeau’s official page.

It is not known whether the recent news of Indian government agencies using a newspaper man only known by the initials AB to spy in Canada and attempts to influence Canadian elected officials were discussed by the two leaders..

During the phone call, Modi offered his condolences to Canadians following the tragic shooting in Nova Scotia. Trudeau thanked Modi and highlighted the resilience and strength of Canadians.

The two leaders had an exchange on their respective efforts to fight the pandemic, protect the health and safety of their people, and provide economic support for their citizens. Prime Minister Trudeau expressed his appreciation to Prime Minister Modi for India’s ongoing help to repatriate Canadians seeking to return home during this crisis and for India’s commitment to the continued export of key pharmaceutical products. They agreed to continue cooperating closely and noted the value of the important people-to-people ties between the two countries.

The leaders highlighted the need for global coordination, including through the G20, on pandemic response and to stabilize the global economy. They spoke of the vital need to keep supply chains open for medical equipment and other critical supplies, as well as the need for increased international cooperation to accelerate the development of diagnostics, treatments, and potential vaccines.

