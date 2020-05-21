Komagata Maru Day Proclaimed In Port Coquitlam

The City of Port Coquitlam has followed Surrey in declaring May 23rd as Komagarat Maru Day. Raj Singh Toor, vice president of the Descendants of the Komagata Maru Society, said Coquitlam got on aboard after he reached out to them. The annual remembrance is done in honour of the memory and legacy of the Komagata Maru passengers who endured Canada’s racist laws as their ship was forced out of the Vancouver harbor and many died upon return to India. “I would like to say thank you to the Mayor and City Council of Port Coquitlam for recognizing the Komagata Maru passengers and proclaiming May 23rd as Komagata Maru Day in the City of Port Coquitlam on behalf a request from the Descendants of the Komagata Maru Society,” Toor said. “It’s a great tribute to those Komagata maru passengers who suffered a lot during the tragedy.”