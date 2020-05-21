Another FIR Against Violence-Prone Gangster-Rapper Sidhu Moosewala

The action came after Sidhu Moosewala was booked by the Barnala police in a case against him and five police personnel. A video showing the singer shooting at a firing range had gone viral on social media.

PATIALA – Punjab police named two national-level shooters in the FIR registered against Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala last week. The accused have been identified as Karam Singh Lehal, a skeet shooter, and Jang Sher Virk, a junior trap shooter. Jang Sher is the son of suspended DSP Daljit Virk.

In a related incident, the district police suspended Inspector Gurpreet Bhinder posted as SHO, Julka police station, for allegedly providing a gunman to DSP Virk. Notice by the SSP states that why three months’ salary should not be charged from the SHO.

The action came days after Moosewala was booked by the Barnala police in a case against him and five police personnel. A video showing the singer shooting at a firing range had gone viral on social media.

A preliminary inquiry established that the DSP had facilitated the shooting at Badbar village at a time when the entire state was under curfew.

Confirming that the SHO had illegally provided a gunman, head constable Gagandeep Singh, to the DSP, Patiala SSP Mandeep Singh Sidhu, said, “Anyone providing gunmen without authorisation will face the music.”