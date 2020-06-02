Complaint Filed Against Actress-Producer Anushka Sharma For ‘Hurting’ Religious Sentiments

NEW DELHI – The Sikh cell of the Delhi BJP has filed a complaint against Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma for allegedly “hurting religious sentiments of Hindus and Sikhs” in the web series “Paatal Lok”, of which she is a producer. Co-convener of the cell, Jaspreet Singh Matta, said a complaint had also been filed with the National Commission for Minorities.

“Controversial scenes were shown in some episodes of ‘Paatal Lok’. A Sikh man is shown raping a woman while an ‘amritdhari’ Sikh stays as a mute spectator and in another scene, a ‘Pandit’ is shown cooking meat in a temple and a Hindu consuming it. Several Sikhs reached out to me saying the image of the community had been tarnished by the makers of the series,” he said.