Gujarati Society Provides 600 Vegetarian Meals To Surrey Memorial Staff

SURREY – During these unprecedented Pandemic times, Gujarati Society of British Columbia (GSBC) expressed its deepest gratitude and appreciation to the healthcare workers of BC. GSBC said they are the true frontline warriors fighting the novel coronavirus, putting lives of themselves and their families, at risk and the organization salutes them all.

GSBC provided 600 healthy vegetarian hot meals about (450 in the morning 150 in the evening) to the healthcare workers at Surrey Memorial Hospital in association with BAPS Charities, and Shri Laxminarayan Temple who provided logistics and volunteering support for this healthy meal plan.

GSBC is a not-for-profit organisation, established in the year 1969. GSBC was built upon the aim of creating a sense of community for both Gujaratis located within BC as well as newcomers to Canada. However, all are welcome to GSBC to join as members or even to participate in their events regardless of their orientation. GSBC celebrates various cultural events like Navaratri, Diwali, Holi, Events for seniors, etc.