Elderly Indo-Canadian Couple Found Murdered In Punjab

Police looking for ‘missing’ tenant Jassi Dholi suspected in the murder of Kirpal Singh Minhas and his wife Davinder Kaur .

PHAGWARA – An elderly Indo-Canadian couple from Calgary was reportedly murdered with sharp-edged weapons at their local residence in Onkar Nagar on Saturday Night.

Senior Superintendent of the Police Satinder Singh said SHO (City) Onkar Singh Brar has rushed to the murder location to take over the case.

The SSP said the deceased couple has been identified as Kirpal Singh Minhas (67) and his wife Davinder Kaur (65).

They had come to Phagwara from Canada in November 2019 for few months. Stuck due to lockdown, they were now planning to return.

SHO Onkar Singh said though the room of the deceased seemed to be ransacked, but nothing was found stolen.

He added that one of their tenants, Jassi Dholi was found absconding. The police have registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC and sent the bodies for autopsy to local civil hospital.