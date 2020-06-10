NDP Says We Must Put A Stop To Racism Wherever It Is

TORONTO – NDP MPs Lindsay Mathyssen (London—Fanshawe) and Matthew Green (Hamilton Centre) called out racism wherever it is happening.

“As we watch the reaction to the injustice and the murder of George Floyd by police south of the border, Canadians still haven’t come to terms with the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet, the killing of D’Andre Campbell, an unarmed black man, by police, and other injustices right here in Canada.

Today, Indigenous and racialized people in Canada are facing a frightening evolution of hate. In communities across the country, discrimination remains a reality.

Anti-Black racism, racism against Indigenous Peoples, Anti-Asian racism, Islamophobia, and other forms of hate are not only allowed to exist, but flourish. This is because of decades of policies that have systematically discriminated against minorities.

Racism has taken many lives. We must remember George Floyd, Regis Korchinski-Paquet, Stewart Kevin Andrews, D’Andre Campbell, and many, many others.

We need to take a serious look at all our institutions and the systems we have in place to prevent further segregation of all marginalized people – we need to do the difficult work to ensure this hatred is not allowed to continue.

The social determinants of health – the safe and trusted access to and support of health care services, safe communities, education, nutrition, housing, livable income and other crucial services – can only be tackled by investing in social programs and community organizations. We must recognize the inherent dignity of all people, end colonialism, confront racism, and put an end to it for good.

We must do all of this and more because Black lives matter, Indigenous lives matter, and justice matters.

These things won’t become true through kind words and good intentions. We must demand action and act ourselves.”