Indo-Canadian Couple From Victoria Arrested For Stolen Property In ‘Fencing Operation’ Bust

VICTORIA – An Indo-Canadian couple from Victoria, BC have been arrested by Strike Force officers arrested seized stolen property following an executed a search warrant at a business in the Burnside Gorge neighbourhood Tuesday morning.

Gurjit Purewal, a 50-year-old Victoria man, faces charges of trafficking in stolen property, possession of stolen property, and laundering the proceeds of crime.

Manjeet Purewal, a 41-year-old Victoria woman, faces charges of trafficking in stolen property, possession of stolen property, and laundering the proceeds of crime.

At approximately 8 a.m. on Thursday, June 3rd, Strike Force officers executed a search warrant at a business location in the 400-block of Gorge Road East. Strike Force’s investigation led them to believe that this business was involved in the buying and re-selling of stolen property.

This is known as a “fencing operation”, in which the business acts a fence, or middleman, that takes in stolen property from thieves and re-sells it for profit. The existence of a “fencing operation” serves as a marketplace for stolen property to be bought and re-sold.

The Burnside Gorge neighbourhood has seen an increase in property crime over recent weeks. Strike Force, along with other VicPD resources, have been tasked with targeting this issue. By focusing on the business, Strike Force effectively disrupted a marketplace for stolen goods within the neighbourhood.

Strike Force officers searched the business and seized a number of stolen items. The recovered stolen property included alcohol, perfume, electronics, coffee and other items. A photograph of the stolen property is below.

This was a coordinated investigation that was led by Strike Force. However, the investigation involved officers from Patrol, the Community Services Division, and Detectives from the Major Crime Unit.

VicPD’s Strike Force is a covert investigation and operations unit. Strike Force officers will continue to focus on property offenders within our community and they rely on tips from the public. If you have information about property crime offenders in our community, you can call the Strike Force line directly at (250) 995-7260.