Vancouver Apologizes For Komagata Maru Racism

After a number of local municipalities and the provincial government proclaimed May 23rd as Komagata Maru Day, the City of Vancouver has followed suit with an apology for the racist action the doomed ship carrying 376 passengers who were not allowed set foot in Vancouver due to the racist laws enacted at the time. Raj Singh Toor, the grandson of one of the passengers on the Komagata Maru, and Vice President and spokesperson for the Non-profit Descendants of the Komagata Maru Society, has been leading the charge in getting various provincial and civic govts to honour the legacy of the ship’s passengers and to acknowledge an historical wrong.