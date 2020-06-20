Virtual Celebrations For International Day Of Yoga To Be Held on Saturday At 4pm

On the occasion of the International Day of Yoga, The Heartfulness Institute is organizing a virtual live event with well-known musicians such as Shankar Mahadevan and Pandit Jasraj along with YogRishi Ramdev Baba and the Global Guide of Heartfulness Kamleshji Patel, also known as Daaji.

VANCOUEVR – International Day Of Yoga, a global event with support from various community organizations across North America, is being held virtually at 40pm on Saturday, June 20 (tomorrow afternoon).

Organizers say it is time for the community is to bring everyone together in unity and solidarity, to face this existential challenge posed by COVID. What better opportunity than the International day of Yoga to send out the clarion call for Unity to all our communities and humanity at large. After all, the very meaning of Yoga is “Unity”. And compassion is one of the root principles of Yoga. It is compassion that unites us. Compassion is contagious and transmits faster than any virus – making us stronger.

This event is scheduled for Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 4pm PT. This 90-minute fiesta of Music, Meditation and Yoga will be live cast on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and Heartfulness channels. We expect millions of participants from all over the globe to attend this event in support of the International Day of Yoga.