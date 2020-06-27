OBITUARY: Gurdev Kaur Rai

Gurdev Kaur Rai passed away peacefully on June 23, 2020 while surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

Gurdev Kaur was born in the village of Diwana, District Ludhiana, Punjab, India, in 1934. She was the second of five children born to the Late Jagir Singh and Nihal Kaur Sohi. Gurdev Kaur was predeceased by her loving husband, the Late Ujagar Singh Rai (1982). She is survived by her devoted children Gurcharn Kaur (Lakhwinder Grewal) and Charn Singh Rai (Lisa).

Gurdev Kaur had six adoring grandchildren: Sundeep (Yves Blaison), Mindy (Mark Samra), Sukhjeet (Tardeep Kang), Jennifer (Bree Johal), Jason Rai (Melanie) and Kevin Grewal (Ashley). She also had ten beautiful great-grandchildren.

She leaves behind her siblings, sister, Harbans and brother, Jeet and joins her brother, the Late Gurbachan, and her sister, the Late Nasib.

In 1967, Gurdev Kaur immigrated to New Westminster, BC, with her two children to join her husband. She was a very productive, hardworking woman who was passionately devoted to her children and extended family and friends.

She survived several health-related setbacks throughout adulthood but her lively spirit and good nature persisted. She was one of the strongest women most of us have ever known.

Gurdev Kaur loved taking walks, sitting outside, gardening, shopping for fruits and vegetables, chatting on the phone and cooking for her family. It brought her such joy to feed everyone.

The family sends a very special thanks to the nurses, doctors and hospital staff at Royal Columbian Hospital.