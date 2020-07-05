HAVAN Award For “The Station”

Surrey-based Area3 design studio has won the HAVAN 2020 Award for their projecty “The Staton”. The award is another accolade for the well-recognized interior design firm. The project team of Landmark Premiere Properties Ltd. and Area3 design studio is amongst the awardees of HAVAN awards 2020 for “The Staton” project. On behalf of the Area3 design studio, this award was received by two of the three current co-owners- Kulpreet Warraich (Left) and Brenda (Right). The elegant stature of “The Staton” flawlessly mingles with the prestige of Kerrisdale. With mullioned windows, detailed decorations, high quality finishing and fixtures, an European-inspired elegant kitchen and bright and spacious floorplans, interiors of this marvel display a dignified lifestyle.