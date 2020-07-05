Protest To Be Held At Chinese Consulate In Vancouver Demanding Release Of Detained Canadians

The peaceful protest will begin on July 4th, 2020 at 10:30 am (PST) at the Consulate-General of the People’s Republic of China located at 3380 Granville Street, Vancouver, B.C.

SURREY – Friends of Canada-India have are planning to hold protest at the Chinese Consulate In Vancouver on Saturday for the release of detained Canadians in China.

Former Canadian diplomat Michael Korvig and his Canadian friend and colleague Michael Spavor at the International Crisis Group, have been detained in china since December 10, 2018, as retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Meng Wanzhou, the Executive at Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. They have marked 555th day of bogus imprisonment in China.

“Both the Canadians are detained in inhuman and deplorable conditions where light stays 24 hours a day, cut off from rest of the world. Canadian diplomats have been prevented from meeting the two individuals. They should not have been arrested in the first place since there is no legitimate case against them,” said Maninder Gill, the President of the Friends of Canada-India.

“We protest and send a strong message to the Beijing government that Canadians cannot be held hostage and used as pawns in their failed diplomatic approach and poor human rights record. The comparison of the two cases of Ms. Wanzhou and the two Canadians is like apples and oranges, is a testament to disrespect for the human rights and international protocol by the Chinese government. Despite Canada and China have long history of friendship and mutual respect, Canada and Canadians will not tolerate the bullying tactics, callous act and blackmail by China”, continued Gill.

We urge the Chinese government to release them immediately; if nothing more then at least due the current COVID-19 crisis faced by the entire world. I have spoken to a lot of friends who are frustrated with China’s malicious action and taking it as a personal insult. Some have even gone to the extent of completely boycotting Chinese products, airlines and visits to China”, concluded Gill.

The protest will be peaceful and meant to send the strong message to the Chinese government to display the sentiments and frustration of friends over its action. Those who are interested to join to participate in the peaceful protest are requested to respecting social distancing and wearing appropriate masks and respecting the laws of the land.