Centenary Celebrations Of Dr. Harbhajan Singh To Be Held In Canada And India.

Surrey — Hardarshan Memorial International Trust, Canada and its India chapter will celebrate centenary celebrations in honour of Dr. Harbhajan Singh, a well known scholar and versatile academician, in Surrey (Canada) and Patiala (Punjab) on 18th, August 2020.

Famous Punjabi writer S. Jaiteg Singh Anant and Ujagar Singh told in a news release that Dr. Harbhajan Singh had mastery in many languages – Hindi, Punjabi, English and Persian. He is considered the founder of modern Punjabi poetry. He is one of the top known philosophers, an able teacher and top critic.

He has written more than 100 books on different topics. Dr Harbhajan Singh got many literary awards in India as well as in other countries. He was awarded Sahitya Academy award, Kabir award by Madhya Pradesh Govt., Saraswati award by Birla foundation and many other awards.

He was professor of emeritus in Delhi University. He gave a new look to modern Punjabi poetry. More than 30 students have done Ph.D under his guidance. His students have served the top most positions including Governors and Vice Chancellors of Universities. The decision to arrange centenary celebrations has been taken by a famous Punjabi writer S. Jaiteg Singh Anant, Daljit Singh Sandhu, Lakhwinder Singh Khangura, Surinder Singh Jabbal and India chapter by Ujagar Singh, Engineer Jotinder Singh, Inderjit Singh Bhai Roopa have decided to celebrate it jointly