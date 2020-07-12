Suresh Kumar Ratnani Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Teen Girls In Brampton

On Monday July 6th, Suresh Kumar Ratnani (also known as Joe) was arrested and charged with four count of Sexual Assault. He is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on September 14, 2020. Ratnani is described as a South Asian, 5’9, with a heavy build, short black hair, and is clean shaven. He speaks with a south Asian accent.

BRAMPTON – Region of Peel – Investigators from the Special Victims Unit have charged a South Asian man in relation to a sexual assault investigation in the City of Brampton.

Between June 24th and July 5th, two teenage females were sexually assaulted while attending a convenience store located in the area of Sandalwood Parkway East and Kennedy Road North in the City of Brampton. During this period, on three separate occasions, the accused engaged the females in conversation and proceeded to sexually assault them.

On Monday July 6th, a 52 year old male Suresh Kumar Ratnani (also known as Joe) was arrested and charged with four count of Sexual Assault. He is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on September 14, 2020.

Ratnani is described as male, South Asian, 5’9, with a heavy build, short black hair, and is clean shaven. He speaks with a south Asian accent.

Ratnani has worked at this store for many years; investigators are looking to speak with anyone who has any information as it relates to this investigation or any similar incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at the Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121 ext. 3460. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.