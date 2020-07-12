Pakistan Airlines Steward Disappears From Toronto Hotel

PIA steward Yasir disappeared from the hotel he was staying in after reaching Toronto on PIA flight PK-781. The PIA station manager in Toronto informed the Toronto airport authorities that Yasir had gone to another city. The PIA management has taken notice of the incident and launched an investigation.

TORONTO – A Pakistan International Airlines flight steward went missing from his hotel after arriving in Toronto, Canada recently by a flight carrying passengers from Islamabad.

PIA steward Yasir disappeared from the hotel he was staying in after reaching Toronto on PIA flight PK-781.

The flight steward was found missing from his hotel when the airline’s senior staff contacted him on Monday.

He reportedly replied that he was going to another city and after that his cell phone remained switched off.

The PIA station manager in Toronto informed the Toronto airport authorities that Yasir had gone to another city.

The PIA management has taken notice of the incident and launched an investigation.