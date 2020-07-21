“Cocaine Smuggler” Karmjit “Jazzy” Sran Killed In Gangland Shooting In Abbotsford

Forty-three-year-old Karmjit “Jazzy” Sran, who was busted last year with $2.8 million worth of cocaine at Sumas border, was released on bail just a few days ago when he was gunned down at his residence. Police released photos Thursday of the suspect vehicle involved in the shooting which took place at Sran’s Abbotsford hillside residence. The vehicle was subsequently burnt following the murder as is usual in these types of gangland slayings.

ABBOTSFORD – An alleged Indo-Canadian cocaine smuggler was shot dead Friday night in Abbotsford. The murder bore hallmarks of gangland killings with more than eight shots fired into the victim.

Forty-three-year-old Karmjit “Jazzy” Sran, who was busted last year with $2.8 million worth of cocaine at Sumas border, was released on bail just a few days ago when he was gunned down at his residence.

Police released photos Thursday of the suspect vehicle involved in the shooting which took place at Sran’s Abbotsford hillside residence. The vehicle was subsequently burnt following the murder as is usual in these types of gangland slayings.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is calling on the public to help further its investigation into the shooting.

On July 10, at 7:49 p.m., the Abbotsford Police Department received reports of shots fired at a residence in the 2700-block of Lucern Crescent. Officers arrived to find Sran with gunshot wounds who succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

IHIT, which was called out to take conduct of the investigation, is currently working closely with its partners from the Abbotsford Police Department and the B.C. Coroners Service to gather evidence.

Sran had been in prison since April 24, 2019, but the courts denied him interim release the following month. There are no court documents indicating when, or why, he was later released from prison, reported Abbotsford News.

Sran was arrested following an undercover investigation that started after a truck driver was arrested in November 2013 at the Sumas, Wash. border crossing after 19 kilograms of cocaine was found in his vehicle.

That man, who later became a cooperating witness with U.S. investigators, stated that he had intended to smuggle the drugs into Canada. The truck driver said he was working for two organizations, one of which had a boss he knew as “Jazzy,” the ruling states.

Sran, who worked in the construction industry, went by the names Jazzy or Jessi, reported Abbotsford News.

The documents state that Sran entered the U.S. on Nov. 12, 2013 and Feb. 28, 2014. During the transactions, he referred to himself as “the boss.”

The U.S requested Sran’s extradition and the courts issued an extradition warrant in April 2019, at which time he was arrested.

Investigators are asking for dash cam video from drivers who travelled along the following routes in Abbotsford between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the evening of July 10:

“In these early stages of the investigation, we know that the victim was known to police and that this shooting has all the hallmarks of a targeted hit,” says Sergeant Frank Jang of IHIT. “We are working hard to determine motive.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).