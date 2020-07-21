Tech Founder Killed In NYC And Body Found Cut In Pieces

Fahim Saleh, Co-founder/CEO of Gokada d was found cut up in pieces in his New York apartment. “We have a torso, a head that’s been removed, arms and legs. Everything is still on the scene. We don’t have a motive,” said police spokesman Carlos Nieves.

NEW YORK – A Bangladeshi-origin technology entrepreneur who founded Nigeria’s Gokada ride-hailing app was found decapitated and dismembered in a luxury New York condo with a power saw plugged in nearby.

The body of Fahim Saleh, 33, was found at around 3.30pm local time on Tuesday inside his apartment on the Lower East Side. Detectives found Saleh’s torso near a power saw and later discovered his head and limbs sorted into plastic bags, police told New York crime reporters.

Saleh’s sister discovered the body and the fact the saw was still connected led detectives to suspect her arrival may have startled the perpetrator, who would have fled through another exit, The New York Times reported.

Security camera video showed Saleh in an elevator with a man in a dark suit, mask and gloves, media reports said.