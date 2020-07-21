South Asian Uber Driver Charged With Sexual Assault of 16-Year-Old Girls

Naser Rajabi, from Aurora, is facing charges after the sexual assault of two 16-year-old girls. Police have released a photo of the accused to ensure there are no more alleged victims.

TORONTO – A South Asian Uber driver is facing charges after the sexual assault of two 16-year-old girls in the Newmarket area of Toronto last week.

York Regional police say the driver picked up five female youths in Holland Landing shortly before 1 a.m. on July 2.

He drove them to the Newmarket area where he sexually assaulted two of the girls.

The driver was identified with help from Uber the next day and was arrested at his home.

Naser Rajabi, 55, from Aurora, is charged with two counts of sexual assault.

Police have released a photo of the accused to ensure there are no more alleged victims.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call York police.