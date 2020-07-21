US Sikhs Vow To Work For Punjab Development

WASHINGTON – The Sikh community in the US has vowed to work for the development of Punjab, particularly in areas of education and environment, as they hailed the outreach efforts of the Indian Embassy here in resolving their issues.

The Sikhs in America are willing to invest in the development of Punjab, Sikh American businessman Gary Grewal said after the first-ever virtual meeting of the community with India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu last week.

“He encouraged us to do other good things. God has blessed us here, we should share with others…offering scholarships to students,” Grewal said, adding that many members of the community also discussed the reopening of the Kartarpur corridor.

Dr Rajwant Singh, president, EcoSikh, and co-founder, National Sikh Campaign, said it was important that the vast Punjabi and Sikh diaspora was engaged in rebuilding Punjab.