Poet Harbhajan Singh Honoured In Surrey!

Renowned Punjabi poet S. Harbhajan Singh Bains was honoured recently in Surrey. Gian Singh Kotli (also Bains) presented Sanman Patter to Harbhajan Singh Bains on behalf of prominent Punjabi poets and writers at Punjab Bhavan, Sukhi Motors in Surrey.

Left to Right: Hardam Singh Mann, Bikkar Singh Khosa, Jaswinder Singh, Inderjit Singh Dhami, Gian Singh Kotli, Harbhajan Singh Bains, Sukhi Bath Punjab Bhavan, Jiwan Rampuri, Kavinder Chand.